The Winter 2024 issue is online now

The Winter 2024 issue of Bookforum is online now! In this edition: Gene Seymour revisits John A. Williams’s unsung 1967 novel, The Man Who Cried I Am; Jennifer Krasinski writes about Anne Carson’s unruly art of renewal; Carl Wilson considers Kyle Chayka’s book on algorithms and our supposedly flat new world; Jamie Hood reads Blake Butler’s anguished portrait of his late wife, the poet Molly Brodak; Katie Kadue reviews My Weil, Lars Iyer’s reconfigured campus novel; Kay Gabriel explores loss, abundance, and time in Robert Glück’s About Ed; and so much more. Also: reading recommendations on the war in Gaza, a conversation between Hannah Zeavin and Adam Shatz about Frantz Fanon, and a roundup of the best art books of the year.

Subscribe today to get the print issue as soon as possible. If you’re looking for more ways to support Bookforum’s mission, gift a subscription or make a donation.