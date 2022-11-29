The winter issue is online now!

Welcome to the Dec/Jan/Feb 2023 issue of Bookforum! In this edition, read: Harmony Holiday on Hilton Als’s conflicted love letter to Prince; Justin Taylor on whether Cormac McCarthy is “our most minor major novelist or is he our most major minor novelist”; Christine Smallwood on a new biography of Shirley Hazzard; Becca Rothfeld on Colette’s Chéri novels and the mantle of girlhood; George Saunders interviewed by Angelo Hernandez-Sias; Siobhan Phillips on choreographer George Balanchine and the fragile contingency of genius; Lisa Borst on Sam Lipsyte’s 1990s neopunk noir novel; Rebecca Ariel Porte on Ian Patterson’s new translation of Proust’s Finding Time Again; Michael Robbins on science writer David Quamman’s investigation of COVID-19—and bats; and much more.

Plus: the best books of year, recommended by Lucy Sante, Merve Emre, Lynne Tillman, Amitava Kumar, Sarah Jaffe, Hua Hsu, Andrew Martin, Rachel Tashjian, Charlie Tyson, Beatrice Loayza, Leo Robson, and Daphne Merkin.

