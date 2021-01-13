What’s So Funny?

Daniel Menaker (1941–2020) was a fiction editor at the New Yorker, the editor in chief of Random House, and the author of seven books, including the celebrated novel The Treatment (1998) and the 2013 memoir My Mistake. Last January, Menaker received a terminal diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, and spent the next months chronicling his illness in verse, writing with mournful honesty and surprising humor about his diagnosis and treatment against the backdrop of the pandemic’s larger “sickness circus.” In his own words, Dan “wrote poetry his whole life, but kept it to himself for a long time, after being told by William Maxwell, his otherwise kindly teacher at the New Yorker, ‘Stick to prose.’” Menaker died in October 2020, after completing Terminalia, a collection of twenty-four poems. —n+1 Editors

Robert (by Robert Daniel Menaker)

We — my brother, Mike, and I —

called our parents “Mame” and

“Bobby,” parental first-name-ism

being the forties’ lefty vogue.

So why they named me Robert

baffles me to this late day.

In any case, to avoid this Self-

Inflicted Bob confusion, I was Danny.

But in leases, licenses, and probably

my own upcoming certificate of

expiration, so as to be legally dead,

I am and will be Robert. As I am,

on every second Wednesday, for the needle

and its temporarily time-buying poison.

(“Danny Boy,” the grownups at your uncle’s camp

would say to and even warble at you,

so often as to drive you nuts. But

now the pipes indeed are calling —

and pretty loudly, at that — and the

song becomes anthemic and funereal and

grand. And if you are not alone,

you must turn away and hide your eyes.)

What’s So Funny?

In the kitchen, decades ago, you drop

an egg. You lean over, with a quiet “Fuck!,”

to clean it up, and from

behind comes “hyuh-hyuh-hyuh-hyuh-hyuh”

from his highchair, Will’s first laugh —

at five months and your expense,

but you laugh, too, and wonder how he —

how we — know how to start to laugh.

In fourth grade, the teacher asks if

someone knows the names of Columbus’s

three ships. Up goes Roberta’s hand.

“The Atchison, Topeka, and the Santa Fe.”

We laugh, those of us who understand

not only what went wrong but on

some instinctive level how it’s right:

the threeness, the scansion, the overlapping

Santas, and the land-and-sea conveyances.

In college, in a soccer game, a substitute

for the other side fields a throw-in and begins

to dribble in the wrong direction. He

corrects it right away, but both sides laugh

a little, and the game goes on.

At work, in publishing, you keep a list

of orthographic errors of high quality:

esprit décor, kneed in the walnuts, Al

Italia called, from the gecko, gets my

gander up, ultraviolent radiation.

You laugh each time you look at them.

You have always wondered what’s

so funny about anything you think

is funny. As the gemcitabine drips its last

few drops, to knock you down, Nurse Luddy

accidentally drops her cellphone

into the trash. You both laugh, and

then, after what is fast and so unfairly

approaching an entire lifetime, you get it.

All previous ideas about humor fly

into that same trash. You have the answer:

We are cast ashore here on the beach

of life without the faintest idea why.

Because there is no reason and no plan

that we can ever know. Your mother

had a headache on that climactic

night? No you. Mine? No me. Federer’s?

No he. Golda Meier’s? Presley’s? His dad’s?

We are accidents. We know that,

even if we tell ourselves we don’t.

So what we laugh at, even when it’s “planned,”

is always accidental, and at its heart about

our predicament.

Any pratfall is our pratfall.

Any knock-knock joke is about our fears.

Gorilla walks into a bar? What

could be more random?

The universe has no truck with fairness.

There’s nothing unfair about my

situation. Nothing unfair about yours.

Bad, maybe. Horrendous, even,

arbitrary, unwarranted. But

if we are not in too much pain or peril,

the only thing to do is laugh.

(You’ll see how that holds up when you are dying.)

Nurse Luddy drops her phone again.

Guess what we both do.

