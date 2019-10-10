2018 and 2019 Nobel Prize in Literature winners announced; Ronan Farrow on his new book

Olga Tokarczuk. Photo: Fryta 73

The winners of both the 2018 and 2019 Nobel Prizes in Literature have been announced. Olga Tokarczuk was chosen as the 2018 laureate for her “narrative imagination that with encyclopedic passion represents the crossing of boundaries as a form of life,” while Peter Handke was selected as this year’s laureate for his “influential work that with linguistic ingenuity has explored the periphery and the specificity of human experience.” The New York Times looks at both writers’ work and explains why last year’s prize was postponed.

Ronan Farrow talks to the Hollywood Reporter about investigative journalism, his experience reporting on Harvey Weinstein, and his new book, Catch and Kill. “I had to literally go on the run from people hired to stake me out,” he said. “Obviously getting chased around by hired spies is not a normal experience. . . . It's surreal. It's stressful.”

Bill Clinton and James Patterson’s The President Is Missing is being adapted into a TV series by Showtime.

Mariah Carey told Variety that she’s working on a memoir. She says the book will be published in “2020 for sure, but not early 2020.”

Comedian Ali Wong tells the New York Times about her experience writing her new essay collection, Dear Girls. Wong says she found writing so overwhelming that she almost returned her advance. “I love Zadie Smith and I love Ta-Nehisi Coates, and ‘Homegoing’ (by Yaa Gyasi) is one of my favorite books. I feel like I have great taste in books, and I started writing and I was like: ‘How come I don’t sound like them? This is terrible,’” she said. “Then I had this discussion with Sarah Dunn, the creator of ‘American Housewife,’ who said the trick to writing is accepting that you’re not a genius. And then it got easier.”