A biographical film about N. Scott Momaday; Rediscovering Gayl Jones

N. Scott Momaday

The New York Times Magazine has a feature on Gayl Jones, the pioneering Black writer whose new novel, Palmares, is her first in more than twenty years. Imani Perry writes of the prose, “While Jones is musical, her blue note always hits harder than any grace note. That is her effort to free the voice.”

Tonight at 6:30pm EDT, the Paris Review and the Brooklyn Public Library present Return to Rainy Mountain, a film that follows N. Scott Momaday on a road trip based on the ancestral myths and legends presented in his book The Way to Rainy Mountain. The movie will be presented by filmmaker Jill Scott Momaday, the novelist’s daughter.

At The Drift, “Parent Trap,” a new story by Hannah Gold: “How thoroughly I have been prone to error. It is only now dawning on me that it was perhaps due to this tendency to err in pursuit of my delusions that I became hotly in demand, business-wise.”

On September 23, Graywolf Press will host a literary salon, “Six Voices for Today,” as a free online event. Six authors will read from their work and reflect on the recent past. Graywolf is encouraging participants to donate to their New Chapter fundraising campaign to help strengthen the press.

The National Book Foundation has announced its “5 Under 35” honorees: Caleb Azumah Nelson, Nathan Harris, Lee Lai, Claire Luchette, and Dantiel W. Moniz.