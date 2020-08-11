A look at the crackdown on independent media in Belarus; Akwaeke Emezi discusses writing as a poet

Akwaeke Emezi. Photo: © Scottie O

Lorenzo Franceschi-Bicchierai looks at the crackdown on independent media in Belarus, as thousands of people protest the reelection of president Alexander Lukashenko.

At Zora, an interview with Akwaeke Emezi, the author of the forthcoming novel The Death of Vivek Oji about the influence of Toni Morrison and Gabriel García Márquez on their work, how their background as a poet shaped the novel, and why they enjoyed writing the new book’s sex scenes.

Ian Penman writes about Elvis for the London Review of Books: “Elvis was born into a puzzle, a world marked by loss from the start. From his first breath, life would always be a matter of missing echoes—conversations that could only be imagined, a partnership annulled before it could even begin—but for his deeply religious mother there was never any doubt: he was chosen, blessed, her own golden king.”

At the NYRB Daily, J. Hoberman recommends films to stream this summer.

Tonight, via Zoom, the Strand will host Isabel Wilkerson and Anand Giridharadas in a conversation about Wilkerson’s new book, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.