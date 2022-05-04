A new English-language biography of Volodymyr Zelensky is on the way; Rebecca Traister on the Democratic party’s flawed messaging about abortion

Volodymyr Zelensky. Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service.

For The Cut, Rebecca Traister looks at the Democratic party’s flawed approach to abortion politics and the ways in which it has lost the messaging war: “While Republicans could commit to their bit with theatrical force, the left has been unwilling to embrace the real, nonfiction, moral urgency of their cause.”

On May 5, Lux magazine and Haymarket books are hosting “Feminists vs. the War Machine,” a panel featuring Rozina Ali, Margo Okazawa-Re, Sophie Pinkham, and Sarah Leonard.

The New York Times has released its first-quarter report on subscribers and revenue. The paper added 387,000 subscribers and had an operating profit of about $60 million. The puzzle game Wordle brought “tens of millions” of new users to the Times.

An English-language biography of Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, will be published in the US on July 25. Polity Press’s director, John Thompson, said in an interview with The Bookseller, “It is a privilege and an honor to be publishing in English the first major biography of a political leader whose extraordinary courage in the face of brutal aggression has made him a figure for our time.”

The Library of America’s recent event, “Our Town for Our Time: How Thornton Wilder’s Play Speaks to a Changing America and Around the World,” has been made available on YouTube. The event accompanied the LOA’s publication Thornton Wilder: Collected Plays & Writings on Theater.

At Heather Havrilseky’s Ask Polly newsletter, the author talks with Leslie Jamison about her recent essay on daydreaming for Astra magazine. Jamison notes, “I’m totally fascinated by the scolding relationship that culture has to daydreaming—and even the ways I’ve internalized some of that scolding.”