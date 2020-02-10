A new prize will provide $100,000 to women and nonbinary writers

Sally Rooney. Photo: © Jonny L Davies

Marie L. Yovanovitch, the ambassador to Ukraine removed from her post last spring, is writing a book, and is being represented by the Javelin literary agency, which also represents John Bolton, James Comey, and the anonymous Trump administration official who wrote A Warning.

A new annual literary prize will provide more than $100,000 to women and nonbinary writers living in the US or Canada. The prize, named after the late Pulitzer-winning Carol Shields, author of the novel The Stone Diaries, will start in 2022.

The BBC has posted “everything you need to know” about the new miniseries based on Sally Rooney’s Normal People, which will be released this Spring.

The American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) has announced the finalists for its 2020 awards in print and digital media.

Roger Kahn, best known for his 1972 book The Boys of Summer, about the Brooklyn Dodgers of the early 1950s, has died.

Tomorrow in Brooklyn, Jenny Offill will read from her new novel Weather and discuss her work with Ruman Alaam.