A new Proust work has been discovered; Jeremy Atherton Lin on gay bars

Marcel Proust,1895. Photo: Otto Wegener.

French publisher Gallimard has announced a new book of unseen work by Marcel Proust, Les Soixante-quinze feuillets (The Seventy-Five Pages). The manuscript, written in 1908, is said to shed light on the author’s masterwork, In Search of Lost Time, and was discovered in the archives of publisher Bernard de Fallois. Gallimard is calling the discovery a “thunderclap” and promises that the book is a “Proustian grail.”

At Hazlitt, an interview with Jeremy Atherton Lin, author of Gay Bar: Why We Went Out: “I think a lot of people who are younger than myself presumed that I was working on a project about queer spaces. And I think even though I put forward these ideas about there being this kind of longing embedded in gay identity, I’m also very much not a utopian writer, so the places—many are problematic in various ways.”

The Millions rounds up books being published today, including Patricia Lockwood’s novel, No One Is Talking About This; a collection of newly-translated novellas by Roberto Bolaño; and books by Betina González and Maria Adelmann.

At LitHub, a collection of gripes about literary prizes by the dyspeptic Austrian author Thomas Bernhard. (For more Bernhard venom about the awards he’s received, see Geoff Dyer’s 2010 review of Bernhard’s My Prizes: An Accounting.) On winning the Austrian State Prize, Bernhard observed: “I was the opposite of delighted with the news that I was getting the prize, a mass of young people had received this prize before me and, in my eyes, had fully devalued it.”

In a new episode of the Know Your Enemy podcast, Matthew Sitman and Sam Adler-Bell discuss West Coast Straussianism, a conservative school of thought that explains the Trump Administration’s “1776 Report.” For more on the subject, see Sasha Frere-Jones’s essay in the current Bookforum on American history and myth.