Adrian Matejka Discusses His Vision for "Poetry" Magazine

Adrian Matejka

Rowan Ricardo Phillips interviews Adrian Matejka, who was recently named the editor of Poetry, becoming the first Black person to hold the position in the magazine’s history. Matejka, whose books include Somebody Else Sold the World, shares his vision for the publication, saying that he wants to “make the magazine more inclusive and available while also developing its outward-facing component.” He continues: “I’m a believer in poetry as action as well as art. Some of my favorite poets do their best work in libraries and orchards and jazz clubs. I want the magazine to embody that public ethos—outward facing, artistically centered, inviting yet rigorous, and always acting in service to our art.”

Hogarth has acquired the US rights to two novels by Man Booker Prize winner Han Kang. According to the publisher, Greek Lessons, published in South Korea in 2011, “tells the interwoven stories of a Greek instructor who is losing his sight and a woman who refuses to speak.” It will be published in North America in April 2023. Human Acts, the second novel in the two-book deal, was published in South Korea in 2021 and will be released in the US in the spring of 2024.

On the latest Backlisted podcast, Tessa Hadley (author of, most recently, Free Love) discusses Elizabeth Bowen’s 1938 novel The Death of the Heart.

At the New York Times, Dwight Garner remembers New Yorker writer, editor, and inveterate baseball fan Roger Angell. “The baseball season didn’t seem complete until, as he did late each fall, Mr. Angell wrapped up its multiple meanings in a long New Yorker article.”

On Wednesday at 7:30 at Community bookstore in Brooklyn, Sarah Schulman will discuss her book Let the Record Show: A Political History of ACT UP New York, 1987–1993.