Adrian Tomine's Graphic Memoir to Become an Animated TV Series

Adrian Tomine (illustration by Adrian Tomine)

Adrian Tomine’s graphic memoir The Loneliness of the Long-Distance Cartoonist is being adapted into an animated television series. Tomine, who is also known for his comic Optic Nerve and his graphic story collection Killing & Dying, will write the screenplay.

The Dipp is keeping tabs on what books are serving as props on the new HBO series White Lotus: Malcolm Gladwell’s Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking, Elena Ferante’s My Brilliant Friend, Frantz Fanon’s The Wretched of the Earth, Sigmund Freud’s The Interpretation of Dreams, Judith Butler’s Gender Trouble, and more...

MovieMaker magazine has asked a number of directors and screenwriters (Nikole Beckwith, Bing Lu, Michael Almereyda, and others) to give their summer-reading recommendations.

The Paris Review has excerpted A Farewell to Gabo and Mercedes, the new memoir by Rodrigo Garcia, the son of Gabriel Garcia Marquez. The passage reprinted recounts how the Nobel laureate faced his dementia. Garcia recalls of his father: “He would say, ‘I work with my memory. Memory is my tool and my raw material. I cannot work without it. Help me,’ and then he would repeat it in one form or another multiple times an hour for half an afternoon. It was grueling. That eventually passed. He regained some tranquility and would sometimes say, ‘I’m losing my memory, but fortunately I forget that I’m losing it.’”

Stephen King says he plans to write a novel about the coronavirus.

Novelist Rachel Kushner has written an homage to the California punk band Gun Club’s 1981 album Mother Juno: “The richest stream of American punk rock is actually Mexican-American punk rock. It can be traced directly back to two self-taught wunderkinds whose lives collided: Jeffrey Lee Pierce, a second-generation Mexican (on his mother’s side) from El Monte in East LA, and Kid Congo Powers, with two Mexican parents, from seven miles east, in La Puente…”