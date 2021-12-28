Alexander Chee to edit the 2022 edition of “Best American Essays”

Alexander Chee. Photo: M. Sharkey

Alexander Chee, the author of the novel The Queen of the Night and the essay collection How to Write an Autobiographical Novel, will be editing the 2022 edition of Best American Essays.

Author and biologist E. O. Wilson—who researched and wrote books about insects, human behavior, and biodiversity—has died at ninety-two. Wilson won the Pulitzer prize for nonfiction twice, for his books On Human Nature and The Ants.

LitHub has a list of the New York Public Library’s most-borrowed books of 2021.

At Crime Reads, Michael Gonzales pays tribute to Chester Himes and his thriller Run Man Run.

A group of British libraries has raised more than $20 million to save the Honresfield collection, a “lost” library of rare manuscripts by Robert Burns, Walter Scott, Jane Austen, and the Brontës.