American history scholars discuss racism and memorials; Medium lists fifty Black Twitter accounts to follow

Colson Whitehead. Photo: Chris Close

The New York Times talks to editors, executives, writers, booksellers, agents, and publicists about what it’s like to be Black in the publishing industry.

Vice has a deep dive into recent troubles at the Los Angeles Times. The story centers on the tenure of executive editor Norm Pearlstine, who was hired by a new owner in 2018 to revive the flagging paper: “His two years at the Times have been marked by success as well as failure; and his failures are not his alone, but those of an institution that has struggled to overcome a broken culture rooted in both mismanagement and the biases that pervade all aspects of American life.”

Medium publication Level rounds up the fifty best Black Twitter accounts with less than fifty-thousand followers.

Ibram X. Kendi—the author of How To Be An Antiracist—has been named the Andrew W. Mellon Professor in the Humanities at Boston University.

Haymarket Books has posted a video recording of last night’s event with Cornel West, Eddie S. Glaude Jr., and Maya Marshall. The three participants discussed Glaude’s new book Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America And Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own. For more from Glaude on Baldwin, check out Glaude’s appearance on Michael Moore’s Rumble podcast.

Today at 12:30 EST, Annette Gordon-Reed (the author of “Most Blessed of the Patriarchs”: Thomas Jefferson and the Empire of the Imagination) and David W. Blight (author of Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom) will hold a virtual seminar, “Erasing History or Making History? Race, Racism, and the American Memorial Landscape.” You can register to watch at the American Historical Association.

Tonight, Greenlight Bookstore in Brooklyn is hosting a Virtual Reopening Party and All-Star Revue, featuring readings by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Valeria Luiselli, Jonathan Lethem, Jia Tolentino, Colson Whitehead, and more.