Anand Gopal becomes a staff writer at the “New Yorker”; The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grants announced

Anand Gopal

Smithsonian magazine has announced its picks for the best history books of 2021. The winners include Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer's Enduring Message to America by Keisha N. Blain, The Man Who Hated Women: Sex, Censorship, and Civil Liberties in the Gilded Age by Amy Sohn, and America on Fire: The Untold History of Police Violence and Black Rebellion Since the 1960s by Elizabeth Hinton.

Jenna Johnson has been named the new editor in chief of Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

The New Yorker has named Anand Gopal and Clare Malone as staff writers and Graciela Mochkofsky and Rachel Monroe as contributing writers to the magazine.

The Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant has announced the recipients of the 2021 awards. Twenty writers—including Fiona Alison Duncan, Simon Wu, and Kriston Capps—have won grants totaling $695,000.

The American edition of French fashion magazine L’Officiel is being sued under the 2017 Freelance Isn’t Free Act for failing to pay their freelance writers. Natasha Stagg, who is owed $1000 for a piece on Elizabeth Wurtzel, had previously tweeted at L’Officiel about the matter. But “instead of getting paid, I just got a ton of DMs from people who had also not gotten paid.”

The BuzzFeed News Union is walking out on the job today as shareholders vote whether to take the company public. The union has been bargaining with management for nearly two years with little movement on key issues like wage floors and creative control outside of the workplace.

The Believer’s “Attention” issue is out now in print and online. Read an interview with novelist Percival Everett, Lauren Michele Jackson on rhetorical asides, Kyle Chayka on “time well spent,” a reading diary by Nick Hornby, poetry by CAConrad, and more.