Andrea Long Chu will join “New York” magazine as book critic; Farrah Jasmine Griffin reads at the Schomburg Center

Andrea Long Chu. Photo: Juliet Kleber

Bookforum contributor Andrea Long Chu is joining New York magazine as a book critic, starting on November 15. “Each of her subjects is a portal into something broader,” said New York editor in chief David Haskell, “and each of her reviews you end up mulling hours after you put them down.”

For The Baffler, Jack Hanson writes about Ghosts, Edith Wharton’s 1937 collection of “tales of the uncanny,” newly reissued by New York Review Books: “Wharton was in all aspects of her work and life preoccupied by the domestic . . . while writing novels and stories marked always by the paradox of a society that reduces the full scope of life and death to a series of rooms: it swallows you up by pushing you out, and pushes you out by drawing you in.” Tomorrow night, Hernan Diaz, Roxana Robinson, and Ed Simon will discuss the collection in a virtual event hosted by NYRB and Community Bookstore.

This Saturday, designer and author Annie Coggan is teaching a “Drawing Stories” one-day workshop with A Public Space. Coggin will explore “how the techniques and perspectives of an architectural drawing can help bring to life a fictional world.”

Condé Nast has mandated that staff return to in-person work on November 15, in violation of union contracts of staff at the New Yorker and Pitchfork, which state that “unit members cannot be compelled to work from the office during an unresolved pandemic.”

Tomorrow evening at 6pm Eastern, Farrah Jasmine Griffin will read from her new book, Read Until You Understand: The Profound Wisdom of Black Life and Literature, at a free outdoor event hosted by the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center.