Angela Davis on activism and optimism at WBUR; Novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafón has died at fifty-five

Angela Davis. Photo: Columbia GSAPP/Wikicommons

At The Cut, Gabrielle Bellot looks at the case of Breonna Taylor and asks, “When Will Black Women See Justice?” It has been 101 days since Taylor was shot to death by police, and, so far, only one of the three officers has been fired and none have faced criminal charges. Bellot examines the ways in which violence against Black and Brown women is portrayed in the media, and notes that when women speak out against these injustices, they are chided for not doing so properly: “We are asked why we did not speak up in fury about our traumas immediately after they occurred; we are criticized, in turn, for being too strident, too furious, when we do. If it is not our bodies being policed, it is our tones. Still, there’s hope. Women’s anger is in the air—and its power is sublime.”

Novelist Carlos Ruiz Zafón, author of The Shadow of the Wind, has died at the age of fifty-five. Zafón’s most famous book has sold more than fifteen million copies, making it the second-most successful Spanish-language novel, second only to Don Quixote.

At Vanity Fair, Tom Kludt writes about the media’s attempts to cover the 2020 presidential campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic and the national movement for racial justice.

Bill Simmons, the sports broadcaster who built The Ringer’s media empire, is facing criticism for the lack of diversity at the company.

In an interview at radio station WBUR, activist Angela Davis considers what a lifetime of activism has meant and expresses optimism about current anti-racist and abolitionist movements: “When many of us began to talk about abolishing these institutions back in the 1970s, we were treated as if we were absolutely out of our minds. . . . I am just so happy that I have lived long enough to witness this moment.”

Tonight via Zoom, McNally Jackson Books will host playwright David Adjmi and Melissa Febos, as they talk about Adjmi’s new memoir, Lot 6.