Anne Rice, 1941–2021

Anne Rice, the author of the gothic best-seller Interview with the Vampire and more than thirty other novels, has died.

Chris Cuomo is being investigated for his attempts to help his brother, former governor Andew Cuomo, circumvent charges of sexual misconduct. After being fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo was dropped by his publisher HarperCollins. Deep Denial is, according to the publisher, a “provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America—about our strength and our character—and a road map of the work needed to make our ideals match reality.” The book had been slated for publication in early 2023.

Esquire has put together a list of the fifty best books of literary journalism published in the twenty-first century.

Maura Cheeks, who writes for The Atlantic, has sold her novel Forgiveness to Ballantine for a reported six figures. According to the publisher, the novel is “set in a slightly speculative time in which our government finally approves reparation payments to African Americans.” As members of a Black family try to prove their lineage, they “discover more than they bargained for.”

In May, Knopf will publish Nell Zink’s new novel, Avalon.