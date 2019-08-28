Apple TV's new Emily Dickinson series; Don DeLillo on the art of fiction

Hailee Steinfeld as Emily Dickinson in Apple TV's Dickinson.

As part of their "Redux" series, the Paris Review has lifted the paywall on Don DeLillo’s 1993 “Art of Fiction” interview. More than twenty-five years later, it still seems timely. Talking about about his novel Great Jones Street, a book about fictional 1970s rock star Bucky Wunderlick, DeLillo says, “Those were the days when the enemy was some presence seeping out of the government, and the most paranoid sort of fear was indistinguishable from common sense.”

The Guardian looks at recent film adaptations of Little Women and of Emily Dickinson's life, concluding that “the girls of 1860 are having a moment.” Greta Gerwig’s star-studded adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic will be released on Christmas this year, while Apple TV’s comedic take on the belle of Amherst, Dickinson, will premiere this fall.

US District Judge Rudolph Contreras is deciding whether to reinstate Brian Karem’s press pass. Karem, the White House correspondent for Playboy and a contributor to CNN, had his White House credentials suspended after a shouting match with Trump loyalist Sebastian Gorka in July.

At Lithub, “Five Audiobooks to Help With Those End-of-Summer Blues.”

Poets Nick Laird and Brenda Shaughnessy will read from their work tonight at McNally Jackson in Manhattan.