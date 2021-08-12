Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi on her new book; Dolly Parton is writing her debut novel with James Patterson

Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi. Photo: Kayla Holdread.

Dolly Parton has announced that she’s writing a novel with James Patterson. Parton’s fiction debut is titled Run Rose Run and will have a companion album based on the characters and plot of the book.

The New York Times is releasing a series of subscriber-only newsletters by authors including Tressie McMillan Cottom, John McWhorter, Kara Swisher, and more. According to Axios, at least eighteen Times newsletters will be for subscribers only beginning next week.

At Guernica, an interview with the former United States poet laureate, Rita Dove. The author’s new poetry collection Playlist for the Apocalypse will be published on Tuesday. Dove tells Chet’la Sebree: “I’ve always felt that if a poem doesn’t make you feel like you are about to be run out of town if you publish this, then you haven’t dared enough. Right?”

The Paris Review has a conversation between authors Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi and Amina Cain. Describing her new novel, Savage Tongues, Oloomi notes that it had a long genesis, one that began long before she started writing: “The search for the language of the novel was definitely protracted, likely because the questions the novel asks kept piling on.”

Oloomi will appear at a virtual event hosted by Unabridged Bookstore in Chicago tonight at 7pm central time; the author will discuss the novel with Laura van den Berg.