Becca Rothfeld discusses her essay collection; the National Book Foundation's 5 Under 35 honorees

Bookforum contributor and Washington Post nonfiction book critic Becca Rothfeld discusses fairness and perspective in criticism and her forthcoming essay collection All Things Are Too Small in an interview with Nicholas Russell for Defector.

For her contribution to the Yale Review’s “Objects of Desire” column, Leslie Jamison writes about “a gift from my aunt: a heavy wooden box full of hundred-year-old microscope slides she had unearthed in a London antique shop.”

At Vulture, James Yeh reviews Percival Everett’s new novel James, which reimagines Mark Twain’s Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from the perspective of Jim: “It’s in keeping with the scope of his work—formally adventurous, rangy yet unified, smart yet readable, funny, and subversive. His writing is often about getting free but not running away, and in James, that tension between freedom and bondage becomes literal.”

Leo Robson and Josie Mitchell are the hosts of Granta magazine’s new monthly podcast. In each episode, the hosts will talk with a Granta author “about what they’re reading, writing and enjoying.”

Antonia Angress, Maya Binyam, Zain Khalid, Tyriek White, and Jenny Tinghui Zhang are this year’s National Book Foundation 5 Under 35 honorees.