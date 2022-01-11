Benjamin Moser on Clarice Lispector; The 2022 Black Comic Book Festival begins this week

Benjamin Moser

Alyson Sinclair is taking over as the owner and publisher of The Rumpus, the online literary magazine founded in 2009.

The 2022 Black Comic Book Festival will take place this week beginning on Thursday, January 13th. This year marks the tenth anniversary of the event, hosted by the New York Public Library’s Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture. Virtual programs will include discussions of Afrofuturism, Black Anime, and the craft of visual storytelling. An in-person exhibition “Boundless: 10 Years of Seeding Black Comic Futures,” will begin at the center on Friday.

In the new episode of the Translating the World podcast, host Sarah Valente talks with Benjamin Moser about Clarice Lispector. Moser’s biography of the Brazilian writer was published in 2009. For more on the author, see Rachel Kusnher’s Bookforum cover story from 2013.

In his latest Sweater Weather newsletter Brandon Taylor reflects on life in Iowa, Freud, and writing: “I fell for the oldest trick in the book. This false idea that there is worthy subject matter and unworthy subject matter. But in the end, like, what matters is the quality of the attention paid to the subject matter.”

The Atlantic has announced three new culture editors at the magazine: Gal Beckerman, Maya Chung, and Emma Sarappo.