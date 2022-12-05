Bernadette Mayer, 1945-2022

Memory, by Bernadette Mayer (courtesy of Siglio Press)

Author and filmmaker Astra Taylor gives a short talk on student loans and how we can rethink debt.

The Feminist Press is currently accepting submissions.

Michael Schaffer writes about why no one wants books on the Biden Administration, and why the publishing industry considers them “bookstore poison.”

The poet and artist Bernadette Mayer—the author of Midwinter Day (an exploration of “the richness of life and time as they happen to us in tiny explosions,” per John Ashbery), Memory, and other books—has died at seventy-seven.

The Monthly of Australia has published a new story, “The Glass Abattoir,” by J. M. Coetzee.

Lauren van den Berg has sold a novel titled Florida Diary to Farrar, Straus and Giroux. According to the publisher, the book is a “work of speculative autofiction” about “a ghost writer who relocates to her hometown in Florida during a pandemic and is slowly pulled into states of increasing uncanniness.” The book is due to be released in 2024. A second book was also sold in the deal: Ring of Night, which will be published in 2026, is a noir novel “about a young female boxer whose life is forever changed when her sister is murdered in an abandoned house.”