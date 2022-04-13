“Bitch” magazine is shuttering after twenty-five years; the National Book Foundation’s “5 under 35” writers

Alexandra Chang. Photo: Alana Davis

The National Book Foundation has announced its 2022 “5 Under 35,” the award for young authors to watch. At Vulture, Hillary Kelly discusses the nominees.

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books is back this year with indoor and outdoor author events at the University of Southern California during the weekend of April 23–24. General admission tickets for talks with Joy Williams, Jonathan Lethem, Clint Smith, Imani Perry, Melissa Febos, and more will be available starting April 17.

At GQ, Gabriella Paiella interviews Adrien Chiles, “the internet’s most delightful columnist,” who is known for his Guardian opinion pieces with headlines like “Do not go gentle into that hot tub! A luxury spa is the wrong way to remember Dylan Thomas.” Of his process, Chiles tells Paiella: “It’s just about trying to find something that you're not going to get anywhere else and keep it upbeat because generally newspapers are full of people moaning about stuff. I'm just trying to be more upbeat, even though in real life, I'm a terrible moaner.”

After twenty-five years of publishing independent criticism and essays, the feminist organization Bitch Media is ceasing operations and shuttering its magazine. Online, readers and writers share gratitude for the magazine. Bitch’s website will remain live as an archive of their work.

In Art in America, Zachary Fine reviews Gary Indiana’s essay collection Fire Season: “If contemporary literary and art criticism in America is often dismissed for its tendency toward meekness and puffery, then one solution might be for more critics to read Indiana. When he’s revved up, his prose is a machine for annihilating clichés.”

The New York Public Library’s Dorothy and Lewis B. Cullman Center for Scholars and Writers has announced its 2022–2023 fellows, a class of fifteen authors including Daphne A. Brooks, Brandon Taylor, and Francesca Wade.