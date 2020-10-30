Black Writers’ Guild publishes letter in support of antiracist writers; One World editor in chief Chris Jackson talks with Interview

Kemi Badenoch. Photo: UK Parliament

The Black Writers’ Guild has published a letter, signed by 101 members, “in support of antiracist writers and freedom of speech without misrepresentation” in response to recent comments made by UK Minister of Equalities Kemi Badenoch. For The Guardian, Sian Cain reports that Badenoch claimed some best-selling authors of antiracist books “actually want a segregated society.” In their letter, Guild members write that Badenoch’s allegation “is not only clearly false but dangerous” and call on the government to ensure ministers “act with a duty of care.”

Wear Your Voice, a digital magazine by and for LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC readers, is asking for financial support to cover editorial and operational costs.

At the New Republic, Jacob Silverman weighs in on Glenn Greenwald’s departure from The Intercept: “You could spend hours of your life that you’ll never get back parsing Greenwald’s resignation letter, his spiked column, the emails from editors, and his feverish tweets about it all. Instead, you could skip to the real problem here, which is that Greenwald seems to think he is beyond editing or critique.”

Chris Jackson, the editor in chief of the Random House imprint One World, talks to Interview magazine. Asked about people who inspire him, Jackson names young literary figures such as Danny Vasquez, Karla Cornejo Villavicencio, Kimberly Drew and Jenna Wortham. On Villavicencio and her recent book, The Undocumented, Jackson says, “She’s heroic to me, someone who puts herself on the line in very real ways to tell the stories she needs to tell the way she needs to tell them, with no special regard for traditional form or readers who want to be coddled.”

The New York Public Library is partnering with WNYC on a virtual book club. The November selection is The Night Watchman by Louise Erdrich.

On Friday, November 6 at 5pm, Haymarket Books is hosting Naomi Klein, Astra Taylor, and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor for a post-election discussion, “Where Do We Go From Here?”