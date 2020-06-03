Book publishers sue Internet Archive over e-books; Jonathan Capehart talks with White Fragility author Robin DiAngelo

Jonathan Capehart. Photo: Billy Graves

The Brain Lair bookshop offers a list of essential anti-racist reading.

Robin DiAngelo, author of White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism, joins Jonathan Capehart on his podcast Cape Up.

Elizabeth Hinton makes the case that “George Floyd’s Death is a Failure of Generations of Leadership,” detailing the history of policing policy from the 1960s to today. Hinton writes, “As we create a new future of policing, we should not fall back on the unsuccessful, top-down approaches of the past. Demonstrators today are calling for the restructuring of vital resources that will be required to build a just society.”

Seven Stories Press is giving away their e-book anthology Against Police Violence: Writers of Conscience Speak Out.

Book publishers are suing Internet Archive for making e-books available for free online. The site recently lifted their restrictions on book-borrowing, which, before the pandemic, was limited to one borrower per book for fourteen days.

Upcoming book events: Donovan Hohn discusses his book The Inner Coast with Rivka Galchen and Paul Reyes (hosted by McNally Jackson on June 5th via Zoom); Emily Nussbaum talks with A. O. Scott about Nussbaum’s I Like to Watch (hosted by The Strand on June 9th via Zoom and Facebook); Jia Lynn Yang talks about her new title, One Mighty and Irresistible Tide: The Epic Struggle Over American Immigration, 1924–1965, with NewYorker.com editor Michael Luo (hosted by Greenlight Bookstore on June 12th via Zoom).