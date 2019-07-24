Booker Prize longlist announced; Mark Greif on the Mueller Report

Valeria Luiselli. Photo: Diego Berruecos

The longlist for this year’s Booker Prize has been announced. Nominees include Margaret Atwood’s The Testaments, Max Porter’s Lanny, Valeria Luiselli’s Lost Children Archive, and John Lanchester’s The Wall. The shortlist will be announced in September.

A n+1, Mark Greif tries to decode and untangle volume one of the Mueller Report, a document he finds both damning of the Trump campaign and also very difficult to follow. (Indeed, many lawmakers have confessed that they haven’t really read it.) The report’s basic opaqueness has led to serious misreadings, as Greif writes: “Each time a newspaper says that the Mueller investigation ‘found no evidence’ of conspiracy, it makes a grave error of reading comprehension, and states the opposite of the Mueller report’s indication.” And what does the report actually indicate? Greif writes, “The commonsense term, though not the Constitutional standard, is ‘treason,’ so we might as well say it. The Trump campaign moved on treason, took a risk on treason, in much the way Trump has moved on ‘deals,’ legal and illegal, his whole life long.”

The title of Donald Trump Jr.’s upcoming book has been announced. Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us will be published in November by Center Street.

The Forward has hired former New York Times Jerusalem bureau chief Jodi Rudoren as the website’s editor in chief.

Bustle Digital Group has added science website Inverse to its ever-expanding publications portfolio, Digiday reports.

At HuffPost, Maxwell Strachan examines the factors that led to news website Mic’s downfall. “You had a lot of incredibly talented, passionate people who were placed into systems that worked against their natural talent and hard work,” one employee said of the company. “There were writers who would have to churn out four or five or six pieces a day, and they could be great writers, but they could also just be completely in despair by an afternoon because who has that kind of stamina?”