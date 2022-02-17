Branden Jacobs-Jenkins on Octavia E. Butler; poets Destiny O. Birdsong & Donika Kelly in conversation

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Photo: MacArthur Foundation.

The New Yorker has posted its first ever digital-only issue of interviews in what is an off week for the print magazine. The interviewees include Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, David Hockney, the late Stephen Sondheim, Patricia Lockwood, and more; the issue also includes a roundtable about sex scenes with Doreen St. Félix, Naomi Fry, Vinson Cunningham, and Alexandra Schwartz.

On Thursday, February 24, the Library of America is hosting an online discussion about Octavia E. Butler’s novel Kindred with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, who is adapting the book for TV. The LOA recently published a collection of Butler’s work, including Kindred, which Bookforum reviewed last year.

Poets Destiny O. Birdsong and Donika Kelly talk about writing, trauma, love and more on the Between the Covers podcast, hosted by Tin House.

Reporter Tom Jones looks into the fallout from the Sarah Palin trial against the New York Times. Judge Jed Rakoff announced he planned to dismiss the case before the jury had finished deliberating.

Slate is looking to hire a full-time politics writer.