BuzzFeed has laid off fifty of seventy-five furloughed employees; Atossa Araxia Abrahamian is writing a new book

Atossa Araxia Abrahamian is writing a new book, The Hidden Globe, to be published by Riverhead.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Indiana University’s Arts and Humanities department will continue their series of panels, “Confronting Racism,” with a session on social justice and incarceration, featuring Clint Smith, Michael Harriot, Leah Derray, Kyra Harvey, and Brooke Harris.

On Wednesday, July 29th, n+1 is hosting an online discussion about COVID-19 in state prisons. The panel will feature Sarah Resnick, Anthony Dixon, Michelle Lewin, and Jose Saldana.

BuzzFeed has laid off fifty of seventy-four staff who had been furloughed because of the pandemic.

In a note to readers, the Wall Street Journal editorial board has vowed that “these pages won’t wilt under cancel-culture pressure.” The statement is a response to a letter from more than 250 Journal employees asking for the opinion pages to have a higher standard of fact-checking—noting an “apparent disregard for evidence”—and for the distinction between news and opinion to be clearer.

At Literary Hub, Will Cathcart remembers journalist and editor Chris Dickey, who died earlier this month at the age of sixty-eight.

“If you want to understand what’s wrong with our public education system, you have to look at what is arguably the most powerful force in our schools: White parents.” The New York Times and Serial Productions have announced Nice White Parents, a new podcast with reporting by Chana Joffe-Walt about the longstanding relationship between white parents and America’s public schools. The first episode will be available July 30th.