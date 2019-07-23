BuzzFeed recognizes union; Helen Phillips on her new novel

Helen Phillips. Photo: Andy Vernon-Jones

The 2019 Dayton Literary Peace Prize’s Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award has been given to N. Scott Momaday.

At Literary Hub, Brian Gresko talks to Helen Phillips about loss, raising children, and her new novel, The Need. “Having a child feels like such a unique experience. Except it’s not, it’s the most basic human experience,” Phillips said. “I tell my students: you can find the universal in the most personal of details.”

Charly Wilder wanders Berlin in search of traces of writer Audre Lorde, who lived in the city off and on between 1984 and her death in 1992.

After four months of negotiations, BuzzFeed has recognized the company’s union.

At Slate, Ruth Graham reviews Graydon Carter’s new email newsletter, Air Mail. “This is not a breezy note from an erstwhile editor loosed from the constrictions of the print magazine world,” she writes. “It’s a fat glossy magazine folded awkwardly and crammed into your inbox.”

The Guardian’s Not the Booker Prize is back for its eleventh year. “But let’s not dwell on the past, because the future promises yet more excitement,” the paper writes of changes to the prize’s voting process. “Like many 11-year-olds, the Not the Booker is changing.”

Freelance journalist Wudan Yan recounts trying to get several publications to pay her for her published work. When Yan asked for late fees on payments that were overdue (according to the terms of the publications’ own contracts), she received significant pushback. “My goal here was not to name and shame any publications, but to show others how the industry writ large does not take these concerns from freelancers about late payment seriously,” she writes. “Paying contractors on time feels like the bare minimum that any publication can do if they value the work that their freelancers do for them. Watching editors who tout themselves as people who advocate for freelancers and not help them get paid on time really makes me wonder how much they actually care.”