Catherine Lacey novel is being adapted for TV

Catherine Lacey. Photo: Willy Somma

Catherine Lacey’s novel The Answers has been adapted for TV by Mother! director Darren Aronofsky, Sorry for Your Loss creator Kit Steinkellner, and Dopesick creator Danny Strong. Gillian Robespierre (A Teacher) will direct. The series has been commissioned by FX.

On The Last Thing I Saw podcast, host Nicolas Rapold talks with critic Christian Lorentzen about director Noah Baumbach’s adaptation of Don DeLillo’s White Noise.

At The Atlantic, Jennifer Wilson reviews Percival Everett’s new spy novel Dr. No, “an experimental work of genre fiction nestled within a distinctly African American revenge tale.”

The New York Times has a story about author and journalist Molly Jong-Fast’s social-media ascent to “liberal-media stardom.”

Scribner has bought Kai Bird’s biography of Roy Cohn—the “super-lawyer, fixer, and gossip-fixated social networker”—in a mid-six-figure deal. Bird is the author of American Prometheus, a biography of Robert J. Oppenheimer, which won the Pulitzer Prize. According to the publisher, the new book, titled American Soundrel, is “especially intriguing in what it lays bare about the lessons Trump learned watching Cohn intimidate others.” Bird’s book will “also ask important questions about a dark vein in the American character that Cohn was the embodiment of and that has only become more prominent in the years since his death.”