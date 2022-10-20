Charlie Tyson on dance and everyday movement; Morgan Parker on Toni Morrison

Morgan Parker. Photo: Rachel Eliza Griffiths.

For The Atlantic, Charlie Tyson looks at two new books—The Choreography Of Everyday Life by Annie-B Parson and Martha Graham: When Dance Became Modern by Neil Baldwin—to explain how dance and everyday movement inform each other. Writing about Parson, Tyson observes, “For her, dance is not a rarefied form. It is more like the natural, everyday motion of strolling down the street, which, after all, involves considerations of line, space, and tempo. City life, especially, requires dancelike coordination.” For more on Graham, see Claudia La Rocco’s review of Baldwin’s book in our current issue.

For the T Book Club at the New York Times Style Magazine, Morgan Parker writes about Toni Morrison’s Jazz: “‘Jazz’ is a tale told in and out of sync, one that roams as thoughts roam, digresses as conversations digress and moves forward and backward in time.”

LitHub’s BookMarks recommends five reviews you need to read this week.

In Astra magazine’s “You’d Like This” column, Melissa Febos and Denise Kripper—who translated Febos’s book Girlhood into Spanish—exchange recommendations for art, film, and books to check out now.

At Largeheartedboy, Anna Badkhen provides a music playlist for her new essay collection, Bright Unbearable Reality, published by New York Review Books.