Claudia Rankine’s new play “Help” is showing at The Shed; Viking will publish a selection of John le Carré’s letters

Claudia Rankine. Photo: John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

Citizen author Claudia Rankine’s play Help, which is “​​derived from Rankine’s deep inquiry and ongoing investigation into white dominance,” is in previews at The Shed in New York.

Viking has announced that it will publish a collection of letters by John le Carré, titled A Private Spy, on November 8. According to a report by the Associated Press, the book will include correspondence with “Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Laurie and Alec Guinness, the actor famed for playing le Carré’s fictional spy, George Smiley, in adaptations of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and other classic thrillers.” In a statement, Viking reports that the book will “span close to eight decades, from le Carré’s childhood growing up in wartime Britain to the Cold War and into the close present, with the last letters written just days before le Carré’s death in December of 2020. The most intimate portrait of the great writer that will ever be published, the collected letters showcase le Carré’s wry wit, his political insight, rage, and compassion.”

Esquire has published a list of the “50 best sci-fi books of all time.”

Colm Tóibín has won the Rathbones Folio prize for his latest novel, The Magician, which reimagines the life of Thomas Mann.

Book Deals: Doubleday will publish Kate Atkinson’s new novel, Shades of Gaiety, in September. The novel will guide readers “through a thrillingly dark and labyrinthine tale of London in the aftermath of the Great War, as hedonism replaces sacrifice and duty.” Random House has bought Elizabeth Strout’s latest novel, Lucy by the Sea, which will capture “the fear, struggles, and feelings of isolation that are a part of life in a global pandemic, as well as the hope, possibilities, and yearning for love and connection that those long, quiet days can inspire.”