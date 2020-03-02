Claudia Rankine’s new play; Nicaraguan poet, revolutionary, and priest Ernesto Cardenal (1926–2020)

Claudia Rankine. Photo: John Lucas

The Nicaraguan poet, priest, and revolutionary soldier Ernesto Cardenal has died.

A production of Help, Claudia Rankine’s play about white privilege, will open at The Shed next week.

Samanth Subramanian, the author of This Divided Island: Stories from the Sri Lankan War, reports on India’s new “citizenship law,” Trump’s visit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the violence that resulted in at least thirty-eight deaths in Delhi last week.

Publisher’s Weekly offers a glimpse of how the coronavirus could disrupt the book business.

Meanwhile, some pockets of publishing are thriving on the increasing concerns about coronavirus. As Business Insider reports, authors are using Amazon to distribute conspiracy theories and eschatalogical Christian interpretations of the outbreak. Amazon is listing the books under “Medical eBooks,” “Science & Math,” “Medicine,” and “Religion & Spirituality.”

Here’s the longlist for the 2020 International Booker Prize, the organization’s award for books that have been translated into English.

Tonight in New York: Vivian Gornick discusses her new book, Unfinished Business, at the Strand.