Columbia Journalism Review creates team of public editors; Literary Hub's summer books preview

Colson Whitehead. Photo: Chris Close

Literary Hub offers “the ultimate summer books preview.” Picks include Colson Whitehead’s The Nickel Boys, Ocean Vuong’s On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, and Kristen Arnett’s Mostly Dead Things.

Author Natasha Tynes is suing Rare Bird Books for defamation and emotional distress. After Tynes received backlash on social media for a tweet about a black DC metro employee eating on the train, the publisher canceled her book distribution deal.

Columbia Journalism Review is creating a team of unofficial public editors for major newspapers and television networks in the US. “Public editors and ombudsmen have historically stood as critical advocates for consumers of news, identifying blind spots the outlets can’t see themselves,” CJR editor Kyle Pope explained. “The flameout of public editors in the US . . . is the most visible sign of the growing distance between news organizations and the people they serve.” In response to one critic of the program, who called the team “the equivalent of those gofundme ‘feel good’ stories that are really about the brokenness of the health care system,” Pope said, “It would be so much better if they would do this themselves. But they’re not, so we’re doing what we can.” CNN public editor Emily Tamkin has already written her first column.

The New York Times has decided to stop publishing editorial cartoons in its international edition.

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown talks to Entertainment Weekly about parenting, conflict, and his new memoir, Karamo.