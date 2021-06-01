Come (virtually) celebrate our new issue tonight at 7pm!

Join us tonight at 7pm EDT to celebrate the release of our new issue. For “Truth or Dare: On Authenticity, Risk, and the Future of Fiction,” Lauren Oyler, Ed Park, Omari Weekes, and Jo Livingstone will discuss risks writers should take now, books that demonstrate innovative approaches to authenticity, comedy, irony, sincerity, and more. The event is free; please RSVP here.

At LitHub, Rachel Kushner talks to Franciso Goldman about his new novel, Monkey Boy.

For the New Yorker, Victor Luckerson writes about Mary E. Jones Parrish and Eddie Faye Gates, two Black women authors who told the story of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Parrish’s 1923 book, Events of the Tulsa Disaster was the first longform account, while Gates continued the work decades later, including the collection of powerful video testimony from survivors.

Jonathan Liew writes for The Guardian about Naomi Osaka’s decision to not talk to the media, writing that the press is the problem: “The modern press conference is no longer a meaningful exchange but really a lowest‑common‑denominator transaction: a cynical and often predatory game in which the object is to mine as much content from the subject as possible. Gossip: good. Anger: good. Feuds: good. Tears: good. Personal tragedy: good.”

For The Advocate, law librarian Nicholas Norton offers “An Essential Reading List on Police and Pride.”