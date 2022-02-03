Dan Charnas on J Dilla; The Dylan Thomas Prize longlist announced

Dan Charnas

The Dylan Thomas Prize longlist has been announced by Swansea University. The twelve nominees include Patricia Lockwood, Anuk Arudpragasam, and Brandon Taylor.

At Catapult, an interview with Publisher’s Brunch, an Instagram meme account and online community focused on working in the industry. The anonymous creator of the account told Catapult’s Matt Ortile: “I think the power of comedy can't be overstated! Memes provide an outlet for sharing our collective experiences, from the good (free books) to the bad (racism, sexism, inequity, etc). Publishing woes, but make it funny!”

Christian Lorentzen has started a newsletter. In his opening post, Lorentzen explains his approach to the letter’s mix of essays and criticism: “I consider reading a form of hedonism, so I hope you’ll enjoy it (please don’t bother just ‘liking’ it), and I promise not to bore you.”

Seth Meyers is hosting PEN America’s 2022 Literary Awards, an in-person event in New York City on February 28.

In the New York Times, a piece on a new book about the influential hip-hop producer J Dilla. Dilla Time’s author Dan Charnas told the Times why he took on the project: “Ultimately it’s really about me saying to everybody who loves Dilla: ‘You were not wrong. Your affection was not misplaced. He is special, more special than many of you all even know.'"