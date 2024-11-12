Daniel Denvir and Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor on lessons from the election; ten free ebooks from Haymarket Books

Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor. Photo: © Don Usner

At Dissent, Gabriel Winant offers post-election analysis, outlining how Democratic leadership has “comprehensively failed to set the terms of ideological debate in any respect. Their defensiveness and hypocrisy served only to give encouragement to Trump while demobilizing their own voters, whom they will no doubt now blame—as though millions of disaggregated, disorganized individuals can constitute a culpable agent in the same way a political party’s leadership can.”

On the latest episode of his Jacobin podcast, The Dig, Daniel Denvir talks with Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor about the dealignment of multi-racial working-class voters from the Democratic party and what the left can learn from Kamala Harris’s defeat.

Haymarket Books is offering ten free ebooks for the next two weeks, including Olúfẹ́mi O. Táíwò’s Elite Capture, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor’s How We Get Free, Rebecca Solnit’s Hope in the Dark, and more.

The 2024 Booker Prizes will be announced in a livestream this afternoon. In Bookforum, read reviews of two of the shortlisted novels: Ryan Ruby on Rachel Kushner’s Creation Lake and Zain Khalid on Percival Everett’s James.

n+1’s Bookmatch fundraiser is back! Donate any amount to the magazine to access a questionnaire that will provide you with reading recommendations from n+1’s editors and contributors. (Plus: the Whiting Foundation is matching contributions all month.)