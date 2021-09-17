Daphne A. Brooks wins the Museum of African American History’s Stone Book Award; Occupy Wall Street ten years later

Daphne A. Brooks. Photo: Mara Lavitt/Harvard University Press

Daphne A. Brooks has won the Museum of African American History’s Stone Book Award for Liner Notes for the Revolution, her study of Black feminist sound and the archive. For more on Brooks’s work, read Rawiya Kameir’s review in the summer issue of Bookforum.

The longlist for the National Book Award for Nonfiction was announced yesterday. Among the nominees are Hanif Abdurraqib for A Little Devil in America, Grace M. Cho for Tastes Like War, and Clint Smith for How the Word Is Passed. Today, the nominees in the fiction category were announced, including Katie Kitamura for Intimacies, Lauren Groff for Matrix, and Honorée Fanonne Jeffers for The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois.

For the tenth anniversary of the beginning of Occupy Wall Street, Dissent has published five articles reflecting on the movement. Read contributions by Gabriel Winant, Zachariah Mampilly, Rebecca Panovka, Elizabeth Tandy Shermer, and Wen Zhuang.

Alex Shephard and Erin Somers are starting a podcast on Jonathan Franzen’s work. The first episode of Mr. Difficult focuses on Franzen’s debut novel, The Twenty-Seventh City. The hosts “discuss what works (and mostly what doesn’t) . . . the book’s cringey racial and sexual politics, and whether or not its central plot is something out of Tucker Carlson’s fevered imagination.”

Martha S. Jones, the historian and author most recently of Vanguard, has signed a four-book deal with Basic Books. According to the New York Times, the series “will address the tangled history of race, slavery, and identity.” Jones is already at work on the first book, which will reassess racial identity in the US by examining the history of slavery’s sexual violence and Jones’s own family history.

The Yale Review is accepting submissions now through October 6.