David Diop wins the International Booker Prize; “The Atlantic” is unionizing

David Diop

According to Politico, editorial employees of The Atlantic are unionizing with the NewsGuild of New York. The union wants to institute a compensation floor of $60,000, healthcare, a flexible time-off policy, and twenty weeks of paid parental leave.

McKay Coppins reports on the difficulty conservative book publishers are having with Joe Biden as president, writing that the market for anti-Biden books is “ice cold.”

David Diop’s novel At Night All Blood Is Black, translated by Anna Moschovakis, has won the International Booker Prize. For more on Diop, see this profile from May.

CNN Business reports on the arduous process trans writers face in getting publications to change old bylines and academic citations.

Merve Emre is leading a four-session class on Mrs. Dalloway with 92Y, which will focus on the making of the 1925 novel by Virginia Woolf, consulting her diaries and notes to offer “insight into Woolf’s rapturous style and vision of individual consciousness.” The first meeting is today at 1pm EDT.

New Directions’ eighty-fifth anniversary celebration, hosted with City Lights Booksellers, is tonight at 9pm EDT. Forrest Gander will emcee, and writers Susan Howe, Nathaniel Mackey, Rosmarie Waldrop, will speak.