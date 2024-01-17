Democracy Now! on the war against journalists in Gaza; Pitchfork to become part of GQ magazine

Democracy Now! reports on “Israel’s War on Journalists,” with the Committee to Protect Journalists’ preliminary report finding at least eighty-three journalists killed so far in the Isreal-Gaza war. Amy Goodman speaks with CPJ’s Middle East and North Africa coordinator Sherif Mansour as well as Democracy Now! correspondent Sharif Abdel Kouddous.

Condé Nast is laying off Pitchfork staff, including editor-in-chief Puja Patel, as it folds the venerable music site into GQ magazine. The move was widely criticized online, with New Yorker staff writer Amanda Petrusich tweeting, “Feels like a death knell for the record review as a form. Absolutely gutted for my dear, dear friends & colleagues.”

Merve Emre’s new book, Love and Other Useless Pursuits, has been purchased by Norton in a three-book deal.

Del Rey has purchased The Book of Elsewhere, Keanu Reeves’s debut novel, which he cowrote with sci-fi writer China Miéville. According to the publisher, the book is set in the world of the Brzrkr comics series, which was created by Reeves along with writer Matt Kindt and artist Ron Garney, and will soon be a Netflix movie and anime series. The book is set for July.

Poet and editor Meghan O’Rourke, author of The Invisible Kingdom: Reimagining Chronic Illness, announced that she will be editing a poetry anthology about illness.