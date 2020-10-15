Demystifying the Green New Deal; Ava DuVernay to direct screen adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste

Isabel Wilkerson. Photo: © Joe Henson

Ava DuVernay will direct the Netflix adaptation of Isabel Wilkerson’s Caste: The Origins of our Discontents.

The longtime theater critic Ben Brantley reflects on his twenty-seven-year career as he gets ready to retire. In the New York Times’s “Exit Interview” column, Brantley tells Jesse Green what it feels like to be insulted by the likes of James Franco, Alec Baldwin, and Josh Brolin following critiques of their work: “I expected the blowback, and it came pretty quickly. The public put-downs from celebrity stars are to be savored, I think.”

At the Covering Climate Now, Mark Hertsgaard writes about reporters’ responsibility to demystify the Green New Deal: “This moment—arguably America’s last to get the climate issue right—demands that the press do a much better job of explaining [the] scientific and economic realities to their audiences.”

The Washington Post reports on a list of the top ten greatest journalism pieces of the past ten years, ranked by NYU’s Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute. The list includes books, articles, and podcasts by writers including Wilkerson, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Katherine Boo, and more.

Tomorrow night at 7 PM EST, The Strand will host a virtual event with Talia Lavin with Mona Eltahawy talking about Lavin’s new book, Culture Warlords, a deep dive into online extremism.