Douglas Stuart’s next novel; NBCC panel on racial consciousness in literary criticism

Douglas Stuart. Photo: Grove Atlantic

Douglas Stuart, whose debut novel Shuggie Bain won the 2020 Booker Prize, has sold his second novel, Young Mungo, which is about “the dangerous first love of two young Glaswegian men.” The book will be published in April 2022 by Picador in the UK and by Grove Press in the US.

The National Book Critics Circle hosted a conversation last week on racial consciousness in literary criticism with panelists David Mura, Lisa Teasley, and Myriam Gurba. A recording of the event is now up on YouTube.

Molly Young profiles Katie Kitamura, author of the new novel Intimacies. “To be in the world right now is to have your mind occupied by four or five different things at once, three of which will not be resolved, and which will intersect but not perfectly,” Kitamura says.

Thrown author Kerry Howley writes about David Hale, long referred to as the “Second Snowden,” who obtained and leaked secret documents about the US drone program, including information about the US’s “kill list.”

Today at 5pm in Bryant Park in New York, New Yorker staff writer Jelani Cobb and Pulitzer-winning journalist Trymaine Lee will discuss the 1968 Kerner Commission Report—a detailed examination of systemic racism, economic inequality, and police violence—which is being reissued in a new book introduced by Cobb.