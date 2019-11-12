Dublin Literary Award longlist announced; Jaquira Díaz on her new book

Jaquira Díaz. Photo: Maria Esquinca

Ordinary Girls author Jaquira Díaz talks to Literary Hub about villains, music, and how she motivates herself to write. “I think of all the straight cis white men I was forced to read in school. I think of all the queer AfroLatinxs who never saw themselves in books,” she said. “I think of all the books I needed growing up.”

The longlist for the Dublin Literary Award has been announced. More than 150 books are in the running for the €100,000 prize.

Editorial and digital employees across two dozen Hearst magazines are unionizing, the Daily Beast reports.

At the New York Times, former Deadspin deputy editor Barry Petchesky reflects on the end of the website. “Reporting sports with integrity requires knowing that there’s no way to wall off the games from the world outside,” he writes. “To anyone who knows anything about sports or cares about the world outside the arena, the notion that sports should or even can be covered merely by box scores and transaction wires is absurd.”

Geri Horner, formerly known as Ginger Spice, is writing a novel. “It's been like climbing Everest,” she told the Daily Mail. “It's taken me four years and I'm coming to the end of it now. I want to be remembered as a writer.”