Ebony and Jet photo archives go to auction; Oyinkan Braithwaite on her novel

Oyinkan Braithwaite

The photo archive of Ebony and Jet are being auctioned by the magazines’ former publishing company, USA Today reports. “It’s something worth saving,” said University of Mississippi journalism professor Samir Husni, who hopes the buyer will donate the collection to a museum or other institution. “This is not something that one individual ought to have or keep for themselves. . . . This is a history that should be open for everybody.”

Variety reports that Kwame Onwuachi’s Notes From a Young Black Chef is being adapted into a film. Sorry to Bother You’s Lakeith Stanfield has signed on to star.

The Reading Women podcast talks to My Sister, the Serial Killer author Oyinkan Braithwaite about poetry, writing, and the relationship between beauty and violence. “You actually don’t need to tell you know every little thing about what your character’s been through,” she said. “In real life, you don’t know everything about everybody you come across. And you can’t always understand why people have done xyz. You want to understand, and you guess and you reason. But at the end of the day, you never really know.”

Email newsletter subscription service Substack has received $15.3 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz.

At the New York Times Book Review, Kate Tuttle wonders why women are drawn to true crime.

At Columbia Journalism Review, Julissa Treviño reports on The Texan, a news website started by former Texas State Senator Konni Burton. “Without recognizing any contradiction,” Burton claims that her project is “both right-wing and unbiased.”