Edward Snowden writing memoir; Alexandra Petri signs two-book deal with Norton

Edward Snowden

Edward Snowden is writing a memoir. Permanent Record, which details how Snowden “helped create a system of mass surveillance the N.S.A. used to collect information on hundreds of millions of United States citizens and others, as well as the ‘crisis of conscience’ that led him to rebuke the system he helped create,” will be published by Metropolitan in September.

Washington Post columnist Alexandra Petri has signed a two-book deal with Norton. One will be “a humor collection exploring the dark absurdity of the Trump era,” and the other “a satirical history of the United States.”

This year’s Mark Twain Prize for American Humor is being awarded to Dave Chappelle.

Entertainment Weekly has compiled a guide to Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson’s books.

After the website was bought by Bustle Digital Group, Nylon editor-in-chief Gabrielle Korn has stepped down.

Literary Hub chronicles the rise and fall of Chicago-based indie publisher Curbside Splendor, which has been stiffing its authors on their payments for years. “It honestly feels like an author’s Fyre Festival up in here,” said Vile Men author Rebecca Jones-Howe, who says that she “has only received one payment since publishing” her book in 2015.