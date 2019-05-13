Eileen Myles in the "Paris Review"; Richard Powers on "The Overstory"

Eileen Myles

The Paris Review interviews Eileen Myles: “If I had been a good student and an achiever, I might have been excited by a more systematic approach to writing than what I do. People loved to throw around the word rigorous in the eighties. I’d go bleh. When I started to pull something out of the pool of incoherence, it was exciting in itself.”

At The Guardian, Richard Powers talks about how he researched his book The Overstory, which was just awarded the Pulitzer Prize. “I read more than 120 single-volume books about trees, but unlike many of the other topics I’ve written about in the past, I was able to do a lot of the emotional research for the book just by being in the forest, in the woods.”

At NPR, Ann Powers, the author of Good Booty: Love and Sex, Black and White, Body and Soul in American Music, grapples with her response to Michael Jackson’s art in the wake of watching Leaving Neverland.

Book Expo America, which will begin on May 29 at 12pm, is a three-day conference once again, after dropping to two days in 2017. Publisher’s Weekly highlights some of BEA’s changes, and lists some of this year’s big events, which include a talk with Justice Sonia Sotomayor and a happy hour with authors.

Tonight at McNally Jackson, Susan Choi will discuss Trust Exercise, her artfully deceptive novel about—or at least seemingly about—teens at an arts high school, in the throes of creative expression and youthful passion.