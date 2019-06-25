Eimear McBride sells new novel to FSG; Constance Wu to star in "Goodbye, Vitamin" adaptation

Eimear McBride. Photo: Jemma Mickleburgh

A Girl is a Half-formed Thing author Eimear McBride has sold a new novel to Farrar, Straus and Giroux. Strange Hotel, which tells the story of “a woman who occupies a series of hotel rooms around the world—each of which reflects back some aspect of herself,” will be published in early 2020.

Universal Pictures has bought the rights to Rachel Khong’s 2017 novel, Goodbye, Vitamin. Variety reports that Constance Wu will star in the adaptation, which is being written by Jennifer Yee McDevitt.

Editor Ben Barna has left Gawker and returned to Interview magazine. The website has replaced him with Time’s Nate Hopper and now plans to relaunch this fall.

Former Fox News reporter Carl Cameron is joining ThinkProgress reporter Joseph Romm to create FrontPageLive.com, “‘the go-to liberal antidote’ to the Drudge Report,” according to the Washington Post’s Erik Wemple.

At The Cut, Allison P. Davis details the rise and fall of Babe.net, which stopped publishing late last year. “Babe took a shit on the shibboleths of media, not to mention feminist thought. For a moment, readers were eager to engage in scat-play,” she writes. “But what was always unclear was how much the site’s writers — often with little or no journalistic experience or training — understood the traditions they were turning inside out or ignoring.”