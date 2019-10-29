Elena Ferrante's next novel gets US publication date; Andrea Long Chu on desire

Andrea Long Chu

Elena Ferrante’s new novel, which will be released in Italy this November, has a US publication date. Europa Editions will publish The Lying Life of Adults in June 2020.

The letters, manuscripts, and other papers of Abbie Hoffman have been bought by the University of Texas at Austin. The collection, which includes cards from John Lennon and Yoko Ono and FBI surveillance reports, among other items, will be kept at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History.

At Literary Hub, Eric Newman talks to Andrea Long Chu about desire, political writing, and her new book, Females. “One of the things about desire is that you can not want something for the first 30 years of your life and wake up one day and suddenly want it—want it as if you might as well have always wanted it,” she said. “That’s the tricky thing about how desire works. When you want something, there’s a way in which you engage in a kind of revisionism, the inability to believe that you could have ever wanted anything else.”

NBC News has decided to release former staffers “who believe they were sexually harassed from confidentiality and nondisparagement arrangements,” Variety reports, suggesting that the decision comes from allegations in Ronan Farrow’s recently published Catch and Kill.

Erin Wisti recommends looking to Charlotte’s Web for answers on resisting late-stage capitalism and finding an identity “separate from what I do or do not contribute to the American workforce.”