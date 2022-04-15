Elisa Gabbert on poetry; The NYPL 2022 Young Lions Fiction Award finalists have been announced

Elisa Gabbert. Photo: Adrianne Mathiowetz

The New York Public Library has announced the finalists for the 2022 Young Lions Fiction Award.

The New York Times Book Review has dedicated an issue to poetry for National Poetry Month: Elisa Gabbert writes about the difficulty of defining exactly what makes a poem, Stephanie Burt reviews Linda Gregerson, Daisy Fried revisits the work of Nelly Sachs, and more.

The deadline for the FSG Writer’s Fellowship has been extended until April 22. The program offers support to writers from underrepresented communities including mentorship and ta $15,000 award. The judges this year are Sheila Heti, Katie Kitamura, and Rowan Ricardo Phillips.

The Brooklyn Public Library has started the Books UnBanned initiative, a project that offers teen readers in the US virtual access to the library’s eBooks and audiobooks, including titles that have been banned by various school districts.

The new issue of 4Columns is out now, with reviews of Valérie Lemercier’s film Aline, Lisa Hsiao Chen’s novel Activities of Daily Living, Cees Nooteboom’s book 533 Days, and the 2022 Whitney Biennial.

In the London Review of Books, Erin Maglaque reviews Love: A History in Five Fantasies by Barbara H. Rosenwein. Maglaque asks: “So love has a history. Does knowing that make it survivable?”