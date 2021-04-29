Eloghosa Osunde in conversation with Akwaeke Emezi; Revisiting Nella Larsen’s “Passing”

Nella Larsen

The Paris Review has posted a conversation between Eloghosa Osunde, the winner of the magazine’s 2021 Plimpton Prize, and Akwaeke Emezi, author of, most recently, The Death of Vivek Oji.

ProPublica is hiring three journalists for its Abrams Reporting Fellowship. The position is a two-year investigative gig, and pays $75,000 a year, plus benefits. In a call for applicants, ProPublica writes, “Our newsroom zigs where others zag.”

The Marshall Project has a roundup of writing by incarcerated people about how they survived the COVID-19 pandemic in prison. Bruce Bryant writes from Sing Sing prison in New York, “An incarcerated person must be extremely ill to be tested. It’s amazing how scientists have the resources to test lions, tigers and other felines, but incarcerated people don’t hold the same value, so we can’t get tested.”

In the London Review of Books, Amber Medland revisits Nella Larsen’s Passing, originally published in 1929: “The heroines of her novels are loners, alienated from both Black and white communities, but forced to masquerade as belonging to one or the other.”

Tonight the Strand bookstore in New York City will host a virtual event with Kate Aronoff to discuss her new book, Overheated: How Capitalism Broke the Planet—And How We Fight Back.